Guardians’ new look: Terry Francona back as their manager

CLEVELAND (AP) — After two difficult years, Terry Francona finally feels like himself. The Cleveland Guardians manager endured numerous health issues that sidelined him the past two seasons. But the 61-year-old said he feels better and is looking forward to his 10th season with the club. Francona felt good enough to joke that he’s now wearing two shoes after hobbling around in a protective walking boot last season before stepping away in July. Francona briefly considered retirement at the end of the 2020 season and he wondered about his future last year while recovering from toe surgery.