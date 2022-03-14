A Chance Of Rain, At Least

WEATHER STORY

The weather pattern will be somewhat active over the next week or so. While blocking high pressure remains stationed off to our southwest, it will be just far enough away that we will feel impacts from weather systems impacting the coast to our north. The first moved through this weekend, but the next will arrive late Monday night into Tuesday. It is likely to bring some light rain to the region after sunrise on Tuesday. We’ll see fair conditions for the remainder of the week, but another stronger system could impact our area in the coming weekend.



Air Quality: GOOD to MODERATE



Rest of Monday: Mostly sunny with a few high clouds passing through. Expect highs in the low 60s to low 70s for coastal cities and upper 60s to low 70s inland. Clouds increase late.



*Beach Hazards*

From the National Weather Service in Monterey…

Very long to long period west-northwest swell, sneaker waves and strong rip currents from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County 7 PM PDT Monday to 7 PM PDT Tuesday... Very long to long period west-northwest swell will develop from coastal Sonoma County to coastal Monterey County Monday evening and night resulting in a high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents. Swell periods gradually decreasing Tuesday morning and afternoon, however the risk of both strong rip currents and sneaker waves will continue during the day. Swell heights and periods easing Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning, thus by then the beach hazards statement will likely be allowed to expire. On days with high sneaker wave risk, the ocean can appear deceptively calm with long lulls between larger wave sets. This may lead to individuals venturing onto exposed coastal features where infrequent but powerful waves can overwhelm them, knocking them into the cold, restless ocean where the possibility of hypothermia or drowning is severe. Each year, individuals lose their life during similar sneaker wave events along the California coast. If visiting the coast this weekend, respect the power of the ocean, remain vigilant of your surroundings, and avoiding venturing onto exposed coastal features where sudden, powerful waves can put your life at risk.



*Very long period west-northwest swell at 20 to 22 seconds Monday evening, then long period swell at 19 seconds Monday night and Tuesday.



*High risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.



*Stay well away from the shoreline, expect dangerous, potentially deadly high risk of sneaker waves and strong rip currents.



Remain out of the water to avoid hazardous swimming conditions.

Overnight: Skies become overcast swiftly after dark with a mixture of both high and low clouds. Light onshore winds. Expect lows in the upper 40s to low 50s on the coast and high 30s to lower 40s inland.

Tuesday: Overcast in the morning with light rain possible. The better rain chances will be closer to the coast and farther to the north within our viewing areas. We will then see partial clearing in the afternoon. Temperatures will remain mild with highs in the 60s for most areas. Breezy at times inland.



Extended: Breezy onshore flow will keep the coast somewhat cool Wednesday/Thursday and may keep a few low clouds in the forecast. All the while, inland areas will remain seasonable. All areas will warm a bit Thursday into Friday with rain chances returning for the weekend.



-------------------------------------------------------------------------

This week's normal temperatures:

--COASTAL CITIES--

LOW: 45ºF

HIGH: 64ºF



--INLAND CITIES--

LOW: 42ºF

HIGH: 68ºF



----------------------------------------------------------------------------

-The outlook from the Climate Prediction Center for March 22nd – 28th calls for the likelihood of ABOVE normal temperatures and BELOW normal precipitation.

- El Niño/La Niña STATUS: La Niña Advisory

- Forecast into Winter: Weak La Niña



-Area drought status: “Severe Drought” for most of the viewing area southern Monterey County now reduced to “Moderate Drought”