Tom Brady announces he will return to Tampa Bay Buccaneers next season

By Alaa Elassar and Jacob Lev, CNN

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady officially announced his return from a short lived retirement from the NFL on Sunday.

Brady confirmed that he would be returning to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Twitter Sunday.

“These past two months I’ve realized my place is still on the field and not in the stands,” Brady tweeted. “That time will come. But it’s not now. I love my teammates, and I love my supportive family. They make it all possible. I’m coming back for my 23rd season in Tampa. Unfinished business LFG.”

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.