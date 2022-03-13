Oklahoma, Dayton, SMU, Texas A&M headline NIT field

By The Associated Press

Dayton, Oklahoma, SMU and Texas A&M have earned top seeds in the National Invitation Tournament. The field also includes Virginia, which won its first national title in 2019. The Cavaliers are hosting Mississippi State in what could be the last game for Bulldogs coach Ben Howland. He’s 134-97 in seven seasons with Mississippi State, with one NCAA Tournament appearance. Florida will face Iona and coach Rick Pitino, who guided Kentucky to the national championship in 1996. Dayton will play at Toledo despite its top seeding because its arena hosts NCAA Tournament play-in games on Tuesday and Wednesday.