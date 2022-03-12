Markstrom gets ninth shutout, Flames beat Detroit 3-0

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Elias Lindholm scored his 30th goal, a career high, and Jacob Markstrom made 19 saves for his league-leading ninth shutout to lead the Calgary Flames to a 3-0 win over the Detroit Red Wings. Tyler Toffoli and Blake Coleman also scored for Calgary (36-15-7), which entered the game in first place in the Pacific Division, five points up on the Los Angeles Kings. Detroit (24-28-7) is winless in its last five (0-4-1). Barely tested through 40 minutes, 14 of Markstrom’s stops came in the third period as Detroit mounted a late push. Markstrom is 28-11-6 on the season. Thomas Greiss finished with 40 stops for Detroit.