‘We’re owning it’: La. state police undergo outside review

By JIM MUSTIAN

Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The Louisiana State Police have hired an outside consultant to conduct a top-to-bottom review of the scandal-plagued agency. Col. Lamar Davis said Friday the “overall assessment” will include an in-depth review of body-worn camera video and policies governing training, hiring and use of force. The potentially years-long process is intended to help restore public trust following a string of high-profile beatings of Black motorists. Davis did not immediately provide financial terms of the deal but described it as an “emergency request.” The review comes amid long-running federal investigations into the beatings, including the deadly 2019 arrest of Ronald Greene.