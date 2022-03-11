Texas clinics lose again in court over strict abortion law

By PAUL J. WEBER

Associated Press

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The Texas Supreme Court has paved the way for the nation’s most restrictive abortion law to remain in place. The ruling Friday again deflated the hopes of Texas clinics of stopping or even pausing the law anytime soon. The decision turned on whether medical licensing officials had an enforcement role under the law known as Senate Bill 8. The all-Republican court in Texas ruled that state officials don’t, taking away another avenue for clinics to try halting the restrictions. The Texas law bans abortion after roughly six weeks of pregnancy and makes no exceptions in cases of rape or incest.