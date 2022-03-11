‘Nothing is taboo’: EU mulling new sanctions against Russia

By SAMUEL PETREQUIN and SYLVIE CORBET

Associated Press

VERSAILLES, France (AP) — The European Union says it will continue applying pressure on Russia by devising a new set of sanctions to punish Moscow for its invasion of Ukraine while stepping up military support for Kyiv. French President Emmanuel Macron said all options are on the table for a fourth package of coercive measures targeting Russia if President Vladimir Putin escalates his war efforts. Meanwhile, the EU’s top diplomat said he proposed that the EU injects an extra €500 million euros into the fund for military aid to Ukraine, as Russia widens its military offensive.