MLB, players’ union resume drug testing after lockout ends

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Major League Baseball and the players’ association resumed drug testing after an absence of nearly 3 1/2 months. Testing with penalties had been in place from 2004 through last Dec. 1. It was halted the following day because of management’s lockout. Opiates and opioids were added as drugs of abuse to the Joint Drug Program as part of the memorandum of agreement signed Thursday. Mandatory unannounced urine testing will be conducted at random times throughout spring training rather than in conjunction with physicals.