Israel renews law to keep out Palestinian spouses

By JOSEPH KRAUSS

Associated Press

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s parliament has renewed a temporary law dating back to 2003 that bars Israeli citizens from extending citizenship or even residency to Palestinian spouses from the occupied West Bank and Gaza. Israel says the law, which was first enacted during a Palestinian uprising, is needed for security. Critics view it as a racist measure aimed at maintaining the country’s Jewish majority. The law does not apply to Jewish settlers in the West Bank, who already have Israeli citizenship. The Knesset failed to pass the law last summer because it did not have the support of left-wing and Arab members of the governing coalition.