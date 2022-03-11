Gary Trent Jr. scores 42 points, Raptors hold off Suns

By JACK THOMPSON

Associated Press

PHOENIX (AP) — Gary Trent Jr. scored 42 points and the Toronto Raptors held off the Phoenix Suns, beating the NBA’s leading team 117-112 on Friday night. Trent was 8 from 11 from 3-point range and 13 of 21 from the floor. He fell just short of his career high of 44 points set last season. He also had eight rebounds. Pascal Siakam added 25 points and 10 assists for the Raptors, and Scottie Barnes had 15 points. The Raptors improved to 36-30, winning two straight after dropping three in a row. Cameron Payne had 24 points for the short-handed Suns, and Devin Booker had 22. Booker missed two 3-point attempts in the final minute and was held to three points in the fourth quarter.