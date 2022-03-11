Former student protest leader becomes Chile’s president

By EVA VERGARA

Associated Press

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Left-leaning former student leader Gabriel Boric has been sworn in as Chile’s new president. He’s vowed to oversee political and economic renovation of a nation shaken by massive protests over inequality despite a relatively vibrant economy. At 36, Boric is the youngest president in the history of the South American nation. He was only 4 when democracy returned following a 17-year military dictatorship that both bloodied and set the groundwork for modern Chile. Boric has vowed that his young, inclusive government will attack nagging poverty and inequality that he said are the unacceptable underbelly of a free market model imposed by Gen. Augusto Pinochet.