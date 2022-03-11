Former San Jose State Director of Sports Medicine charged with more sexual assault allegations

SAN JOSE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Federal prosecutors charged the former Director of Sports Medicine at San Jose State University Thursday with civil rights violations for sexual misconduct with female athletes.

These latest charges come from a case that came to light more than a year ago.

Scott Shaw's latest charges allege that between 2017 and 2020, Shaw violated the civil rights of four students who played on women's athletics teams by touching their breasts and buttocks without their consent or a legitimate purpose.

Shaw, a state employee for the California University system, is also alleged to have acted under color of law when he sexually assaulted the victims.

Athletic Director Marie Tuite was demoted and later left the University and the school's President Mary Papazian also resigned in 2021 amid controversy on how the claims of 15 former student-athletes were handled.

Two settlements with former athletes have been reached so far-- a $1.6 million agreement, spurred by the U.S. Department of Justice investigation, and a $3.3 million settlement with the victims dating back to 2009.

Shaw is scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in San Jose on March 15.

If convicted on all counts Shaw faces a maximum of six years in prison.