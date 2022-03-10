Suspect barricaded in Spindale standoff following overnight drive-by shooting

By Kristy Kepley-Steward

SPINDALE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A developing scene in Spindale right where the police chief confirms with News 13 they have a subject barricaded inside a home off Young Street.

Police Chief Eric Shelton tells News 13 it all started when someone drove by and shot into an occupied home on Carver Street at around 2 a.m. Thursday morning. No one was injured in the shooting.

The suspect(s) then drove to Young Street where one individual ran into a home and barricaded himself. Authorities do not believe there is anyone else inside the home with the suspect.

Authorities confirm, one person, a woman believed to be the driver of the vehicle, is in custody. Her name has not been released at this time.

