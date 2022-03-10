Senator Alex Padilla meets with Supreme Court Nominee

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KION-TV)-- U.S. Senator Alex Padilla met with Supreme Court Nominee Judge Brown Jackson on Thursday.

Alex Padilla had the following statement about President Biden's nominee:

“Judge Jackson is an outstanding nominee with nearly a decade of judicial experience and exceptional legal credentials. I was pleased to have the opportunity to discuss her background and judicial philosophy, as well as the much-needed perspectives she would bring to the Supreme Court. I’m impressed by Judge Jackson’s commitment to the rule of law, her long record of public service, and her clear understanding of how the law affects people’s everyday lives. Her historic nomination to be the first Black woman and the first federal public defender on the Supreme Court will advance the fight for equal justice. I look forward to welcoming Judge Jackson to the Senate Judiciary Committee later this month.”

U.S. Senator Alex Padilla (D-Calif.)