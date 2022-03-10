Saul Williams working on graphic novel ‘Let There Be Dark’

NEW YORK (AP) — Saul Williams’ latest project is a blend of words and pictures. The rapper, actor and poet is working with illustrator Paul Davey (otherwise known as “mattahan”) on a graphic novel, “Let There Be Dark,” which publisher First Second Books calls a “high wire dance” that “mixes free verse and short personal essays and interrogates darkness.” The book is scheduled for the fall of 2023. Williams is known for the film “Slam” and such albums as “Volcanic Sunlight.” First Second Books is an imprint of Macmillan.