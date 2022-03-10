Saudi Arabia: 2 Americans freed in Yemen special op mission

By MATTHEW LEE

AP Diplomatic Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Saudi Arabia says it has rescued two young American women in Yemen in a joint special operations mission with the United States. The Saudi defense ministry says the women, both teenagers, were being held by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in the Yemeni capital of Sanaa and have now been repatriated to the U.S. after receiving medical treatment in Saudi Arabia. There was no immediate comment from Washington. The Saudis did not say when the rescue mission took place but a person familiar with the operation said it occurred in January and was being made public now because the women are now back in the U.S.