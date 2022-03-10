Skip to Content
Restaurants host dine-out for fallen detective’s children

KION

By JOSHUA ROBINSON

    ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — Local restaurants in the St. Louis area are participating in a dine-out to honor a fallen St. Louis County officer on Tuesday, March 29.

The dine-out event is to support the children of Detective Antonio Valentine, who was killed in a fatal car crash in December. All of the proceeds will go to them.

You can dine in at any of the following restaurants:

Amigos Cantina (Kirkwood)

Café Telegraph

Dairy Queen in Twin Oaks

Espino’s, Syberg’s

Helen Fitzgerald

The Sushi Station

Blarney Stone Pub & Grill

Cheeseburger Cheeseburger

Pasta House

Twisted Tree

Camilla’s Mexican (Eureka)

Any restaurants that want to participate are to email dineout4officervalentine@gmail.com.

