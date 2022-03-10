Prosecutors: 5-year-old boy in car while suspect worked, took him to emergency room in ‘full rigor’

By Michelle Bandur

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — No bond for the Omaha woman who was supposed to be taking care of a 5-year-old boy.

Antonea Cannon, 20, stood before the judge Friday to hear the charges against her, child abuse resulting in death.

During the court appearance, prosecutors released disturbing details of the death of Jaylen Hearnes.

Preliminary autopsy results show he was beaten and court documents reveal officers found blood and blood spatter in Cannon’s home, along with a “striking instrument” that appeared to be splintered near the blood.

Douglas County Attorney Don Kleine said the boy also had other injuries.

“That appeared at this point in time to be the most serious injury, the bleeding in the internal organs, but he had other bruising and apparent trauma the child suffered,” Kleine said.

He said they also believe Cannon had the boy inside her car while she was at work at a restaurant. Investigators are putting together a timeline with GPS from her phone, the 911 call she made to report he was cold and unresponsive and when she arrived with Jaylen at the emergency room at Creighton University Medical Center near 24th and Cuming Street.

Prosecutors said the boy was in full rigor mortis.

“The child had been dead for some period of time,” Kleine said.

Prosecutors allege Cannon made inconsistent statements, first saying she left Jaylen with her 12-year old-sister and that the biological mother picked him up for lunch.

The sister told police she did not babysit the boy and the last time she saw him alive was Tuesday. Detectives also heard from Cannon’s 3-year-old daughter who said, “Momma whooped JH.”

They said also had physical injuries.

“It is heartbreaking and so sad. We want to believe our children are protected to the utmost,” Kleine said.

A check of other court documents shows a judge granted Jaylen’s father, Robert Hearnes Sr, 49, custody last summer and his 24-year-old mother had visitation. A review of court records found no evidence of abuse of neglect of the child by either Hearnes or Jaylen’s biological mother.

Officers arrested the father last month for domestic violence against Cannon.

If convicted Cannon faces 20 years to life in prison.

Her children are now with the state.

