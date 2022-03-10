Nevada shifting to weekly COVID stats as cases keep falling

By SCOTT SONNER

Associated Press

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials are moving from daily to weekly reporting of COVID-19 statistics as new infections and hospitalizations continue to fall to their lowest level since last June. Beginning next week, they’ll also be changing the way they track the spread and response to the coronavirus, including dropping regular reporting of positivity rates that are increasingly skewed due to widespread use of home-testing. Nevada’s 14-day average for new daily cases fell to 135 on Wednesday. That’s down from a pandemic-long peak of 5,908 on Jan. 15 and the lowest statewide average since early June 2021. Hospitalizations that approached 2,000 in January have dropped to 247.