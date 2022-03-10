National organization helps reunite Officer Alvarado’s Family for memorial service with airline tickets

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) Just as thousands came together to remember Officer Jorge Alvarado Jr. Thursday morning, one organization made sure Alvarado's Family could be reunited no matter the distance. "Luke’s Wings", a non-profit organization provided the fallen officer’s family with 12 plane tickets so they could attend the memorial service this week.

KION’s Erika Bratten spoke with the organization's founder and CEO about their mission that helped bring Alvarado’s Dad, Nephew, and a few brothers from the 101st Airborne to Salinas. That story tonight at 11 p.m. on KION News Channel 5/46.