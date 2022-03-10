Skip to Content
MLB and MLBPA reach an agreement

ARIZONA (KION-TV)-- According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement.

A new labor deal has been agreed upon but it still needs to be ratified by both parties but that is expected to be a formality.

April 7, is the expected start date for Opening Day and spring-training camps can begin as early as Friday.

