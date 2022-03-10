MLB and MLBPA reach an agreement
ARIZONA (KION-TV)-- According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, Major League Baseball and the MLB Players Association have reached a tentative agreement.
A new labor deal has been agreed upon but it still needs to be ratified by both parties but that is expected to be a formality.
April 7, is the expected start date for Opening Day and spring-training camps can begin as early as Friday.
Baseball is back.
