Long-feared Honduran police chief now facing US extradition

By MARLON GONZÁLEZ and CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — The former head of Honduras’ National Police now facing extradition to the United States on drug trafficking and weapons charges was a long-feared figure, as well as an ally of the U.S. government in its war on drugs. Juan Carlos Bonilla Valladares, better known as “El Tigre” or “The Tiger,” grew up in Honduras’ military before embarking on a long career in its National Police force that culminated in a stint as its commander. He was plagued by allegations of human rights violations, including operating death squads and being a hired killer for drug traffickers. On Wednesday, Bonilla was arrested at a toll plaza on the outskirts of Tegucigalpa, and on Thursday he was ordered held at a military base while the U.S. extradition request is considered.