Lee has 1st hat trick as Islanders beat Blue Jackets 6-0

By SCOTT CHARLES

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Anders Lee got his first career hat trick and Ilya Sorokin stopped 25 shots for his sixth shutout of the season as the New York Islanders beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-0. Josh Bailey had a goal and an assist, Brock Nelson and Jean-Gabriel Pageau also scored and Ryan Pulock and Anthony Beauvillier each had three assists to help New York win for the second time in three games. Joonas Korpisalo made 27 saves in his first start since Jan. 31st for the Blue Jackets, who have lost two straight. Columbus was 0 for 4 on the power play.