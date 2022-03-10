Groundbreaking held for the new Alisal Integrated Clinic

SALINAS, Calif. (KION) New mental health services for children and adults are coming to East Salinas.

There was a groundbreaking on Thursday for the Alisal Integrated Clinic at 331 North Sanborn Road. Monterey County Behavioral Health Director Katy Eckert said the project was made possible because of a partnership between Monterey County and the City of Salinas.

“This Behavioral Health Integrated Clinic exemplifies how we can serve our communities better by listening and hearing community needs, and then partnering together as public agencies, service providers, health care organizations, city and county to dream big and then find a way together to make it happen," said Eckert.

The new clinic will also provide medical care to the area that will compliment the county’s Alisal Medical Center for same day services.