Frenzy Part II? What to expect when MLB roster freeze lifts
By JAKE SEINER
AP Baseball Writer
Carlos Correa, Freddie Freeman and Kris Bryant are among 138 free agents set to resume looking for a spot after a freeze on roster transactions lifts with the signing of baseball’s new labor deal. Teams combined to commit $1.4 billion to free agents in the hours before the lockout began Dec. 2. Expect another rapid-fire game of musical chairs now that it’s over. Among the key players might be the deep-pocketed New York Yankees, who could use a shortstop of Correa’s caliber. Freeman has only ever played for the Atlanta Braves, but he and the reigning World Series champs haven’t committed to continuing that relationship.