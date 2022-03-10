Florida GOP lawmakers pass bill to limit discussion of race

BRENDAN FARRINGTON

Associated Press

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — The Republican-dominated Florida Legislature has given Gov. Ron DeSantis another victory in what some call his political culture war. The Senate voted 24-15 to send him a bill Thursday that will limit discussions teachers and businesses can have about race. Black senators delivered impassioned and said the bill will have a chilling effect because teachers will fear lawsuits if students’ parents object to how teachers present subjects like slavery, segregation and lynchings. There was little Republican debate in favor of the bill. But in a year DeSantis is seeking reelection and positioning himself for a presidential run, Republicans were united in backing the measure.