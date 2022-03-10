Business as usual on the field for Chelsea with Norwich win

LONDON (AP) — It was a tumultuous day off the field but business as usual on it for the club that is swiftly becoming one of most talked about teams in the soccer world. Early goals from Trevor Chalobah and Mason Mount set Chelsea on its way to a 3-1 victory at bottom club Norwich in the Premier League. That came hours after unprecedented British government sanctions against Russian owner Roman Abramovich. Wolverhampton kept up its bid for a European spot with a comfortable 4-0 victory over relegation-threatened Watford. Aston Villa routed Leeds 3-0 and Newcastle won 2-1 at Southampton.