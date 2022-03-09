More Americans are living paycheck to paycheck

SALINAS, Calif. (KION-TV) -- The increase in the cost of living is having more households living paycheck to paycheck, especially with rising inflation and gas prices.

At the beginning of 2022, it was reported that 64% of Americans are struggling to make ends meet, according to a report from LendingClub.

This was a three percent rise from December of 2021.

Although wages have gone up, it still isn't enough to keep up with bills and necessities for many people.

