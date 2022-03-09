Here are the nations on Russia’s ‘unfriendly countries’ list

By Michael Lee

TORONTO (CTV Network) — Canada is one of multiple countries and territories now on Russia’s so-called “unfriendly countries” list for imposing sanctions over its war in Ukraine.

The Russian government says the list, posted on its official website and shared by state media, includes countries that have imposed or joined sanctions against Russia.

It says a government commission must approve all corporate deals with companies and individuals from these countries.

Here are the countries and territories that made the list:

Canada the United States member states of the European Union the United Kingdom, including Jersey, Anguilla, the British Virgin Islands and Gibraltar Ukraine Montenegro Switzerland Albania Andorra Iceland Liechtenstein Monaco Norway San Marino North Macedonia Japan South Korea Australia Micronesia New Zealand Singapore Taiwan

With files from Reuters

