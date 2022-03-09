Central Coast women officials book club inspires comradery, confidence

CENTRAL COAST, Calif. (KION-TV) A group of Central Coast women, all in elected positions, have come together to form a book club.

However, they're discovering this group can be a space to do more in the community.

Their collective ideas are already making an impact.

Recently, Mayor Anna Velazquez wanted to do something for the Soledad High School girls soccer team after they lost an appeal following a heartbreaking season-ending penalty shoot-out.

Members of the book club decided they were going to do something positive for the Lady Aztecs.

The result: Mia Hamm sent an inspirational pep talk to the girls that played during their annual banquet last Friday.

"I understand the end of the season did not go the way you had planned or wanted but just know, so many around you are incredibly proud of your effort as a team and your dedication," said Hamm in the video. "Just remember how you will be judged by how you respond. Being able to pick each other up and care for one another in difficult times says so much about you. I'm wishing you all the best."

Members of the book club include:

Kim Shirley - Council woman in Del Rey Oaks

Christine Winge - Executive Director of Meals on Wheels of the Monterey Peninsula.

Kate Daniels - Planning Commission of Monterey County

Ester Hobbs - Women's March Monterey Bay

Anna Velazquez - Mayor of Soledad

Carolyn Swanson - School Board Member for Pacific Grove Unified School District

The women came together about two months ago and found that through their meeting they are a support system that's shaping them into better leaders.

"We all came together to be supportive of one another and to really help engage in dialogue that will make us better leaders in our communities," said Hobbs.