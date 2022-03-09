Beasley sets T-Wolves 3-point mark in 132-102 win over OKC

By TYLER MASON

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Malik Beasley made 11 3-pointers to set a Timberwolves franchise-record and finished with 33 points to help lift Minnesota to its sixth win in a row with a 132-102 victory over the Oklahoma City Thunder. All 17 of his shots came from 3-point range. His Timberwolves teammates on the bench celebrated the mark by dumping water and Gatorade on Beasley. The home crowd at Target Center chanted “Beasley!” as he exited the game following the record-setting basket. Taurean Prince scored 17 points off the bench for Minnesota, while Karl-Anthony Towns recorded another double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds in 29 minutes. Aaron Wiggins led Oklahoma City with 25 points and nine rebounds.