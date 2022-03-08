‘Vicious and gruesome’: Married couple found with throats slashed were riding bikes in Daytona Beach

By Claire Metz and Luana Munoz

DAYTONA BEACH, Florida (WESH) — Two people are dead following a weekend in a residential area of Daytona Beach, according to the Daytona Beach Police Department.

The victims were found Sunday morning in the 700 block of North Wild Olive Avenue with multiple stab wounds and lacerations.

Authorities confirmed the identity of the pair as 48-year-old Terry Aultman and 55-year-old Brenda Aultman.

The couple was found on the side of the road.

“We found two people possibly dead… there’s blood everywhere,” a 911 caller said.

The 911 callers stated they found the man lying face-down on his chest and the woman lying face-up on her back in a grassy area next to the sidewalk.

Police say at first, they thought it was a hit and run, but then, saw that both had slashed throats.

Investigators say the victims were married and were riding their bikes home from Main Street when they were attacked. Right now, they can’t explain what the motive could be.

“This is probably one of the most vicious and gruesome incidents that I’ve witnessed in my 20 years,” Chief Jakari Young said. “We can’t rule out that this may be totally random, but if it is totally random, the person responsible has to be deranged.”

Police say they do not think it was a robbery. The only information they have about the suspect, is that it’s a man, who was possibly wearing light colored pants, and had a backpack. A video of a person of interest was released Tuesday.

Brenda Aultman’s daughter told WESH 2 she is horrified by this tragedy and said her mother was her best friend.

She said her mother and stepfather were the most beautiful, fun, loving couple.

Residents in the area are unnerved to say the least.

Jesse Dylan lives next door to the Aultman’s.

He said the couple had purchased their home six months ago and they were beyond happy.

“They walked to the beach every day. It was like their dream house. They bought bicycles. They just bought a jeep. They were loving it. They loved the neighborhood,” Dylan said. “He was a responsible guy. They even took bicycles because he was drinking. He left his car, left his motorcycle here. Left their car, left their truck here. It is a real shame what happened to them you know.”

The neighborhood is historical and typically quiet, though Bradford Gonzalez who lives across the street from where the victims were found, says there’s been an uptick lately in trouble. He says police do a great job but says he and his neighbors need to become more involved.

“If we the community, people that live here, if we don’t band together and come up with a plan, it’s not going to change, it’s going to get worse,” Gonzalez said.

Detective Howell with the Daytona Beach police can be reached at 386-671-5257 with tips.

