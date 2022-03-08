San Benito County Sheriff’s Office to donate armor to Ukraine

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV) Ukrainians fighting to protect their homeland against the Russian invasion, will soon be receiving gear from an area law enforcement agency that could save lives.

KION’s Erika Bratten spoke with the San Benito County Sheriff's Office about the armor they’ve collected to be shipped overseas to help with the fight.



“Even though we are small we want to help out any way possible as fast as possible because they’re in need. We figured as a department, as an office let’s do what we can,” said Sergeant Breyon Canez, San Benito County Sheriff's Office.

