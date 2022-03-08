‘It’s very devastating’: Vets urge caution as bird flu reaches Nebraska

By Abbie Petersen

LINCOLN, Nebraska (KETV) — Nebraska’s AG department confirms the first case of bird flu in the state since 2015.

Nebraska is now one of 13 states with a known case in this outbreak.

That new case was identified in a wild goose near a lake in Lincoln.

We spoke with experts who say it was only a matter of time. They urge you to take this seriously.

At Holmes Lake in Lincoln, you’ll see wild geese strolling around freely.

That’s where one recently tested positive for the bird flu.

“They die very quickly,” said state veterinarian Dr. Roger Dudley.

Experts want it to stay at one case.

“Our best tool by is through biosecurity. So, we are asking people to practice the highest level of biosecurity,” said the University of Nebraska-Lincoln professor and poultry veterinarian, Dr. Don Reynolds.

Dr. Roger Dudley and Dr. Don Reynolds say their biggest concern is for commercial and backyard birds.

“It’s very devastating because they’re going to lose all their animals,” Dr. Dudley said.

Luckily they think the poultry industry has extreme levels of biosecurity.

“The backyard chicken flocks, the small flocks, were really concerned about again, oftentimes their house outside or they have access to wild birds,” Dr. Reynolds said.

The vets say you should bring backyard flocks inside and confine them if you can.

“It is very difficult to control a goose crying over your property. In the droppings from the group, goose can have the virus in it. And there you have it,” Dr. Dudley said.

It can be transmitted from bird to bird or through feeders or ponds.

Once those droppings are on the ground, shoes, vehicles, or animal paws can transport it.

Then there’s migration.

“The sand hill cranes, other geese are migrating up through these flyways and Nebraska. So there’s a major major concern to address this,” said Dr. Reynolds.

What about people?

Well, they say you have to have very close contact but it is very unlikely to happen.

Especially through things like eggs.

As for how long this outbreak may last, Dr. Dudley hopes it will go away as the weather gets warmer. He says the virus doesn’t survive well in the summer. He urges people to be vigilant through migration season.

