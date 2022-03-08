Gonzaga women upend No. 15 BYU to win WCC title 71-59

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Melody Kempton scored 15 points and Gonzaga defeated No. 15 BYU 71-59 in the championship game of the West Coast Conference tournament to earn its 13th NCAA Tournament berth. It was a big turnaround for second-seeded Gonzaga, which dropped two games to the top-seeded Cougars in the regular season, getting outscored 105-34 in the sixth quarters after leading 35-20 at halftime of the first game. Kaylynne Truong hit two triples and all four of her free throws to score 10 points in the fourth quarter when Gonzaga made 6 of 8 shots, including three 3-pointers, and 13 of 16 free throws. WCC player of the year Shaylee Gonzales scored 16 points and grabbed 12 rebounds for BYU.