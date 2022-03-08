Air alert declared in Kyiv as fighting continues

LVIV, Ukraine (AP) — An air alert was declared Wednesday morning in and around Kyiv, with residents urged to get to bomb shelters as quickly as possible. “Kyiv region – air alert. Threat of a missile attack. Everyone immediately to shelters,” regional administration head Oleksiy Kuleba said on Telegram. Nearly two weeks into the invasion, Russian troops have advanced deep along Ukraine’s coastline in what could establish a land bridge to Crimea. The city of Mariupol, which sits on the Azov Sea, has been surrounded by Russian soldiers for days and a humanitarian crisis is unfolding. For days, as Moscow’s forces have laid siege to Ukrainian cities, attempts to create corridors to safely evacuate civilians have stumbled.