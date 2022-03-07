US gasoline prices rise again on talk of banning Russian oil

By DAVID KOENIG

AP Business Writer

Gasoline prices are pushing even farther above $4 a gallon, the highest price that American motorists have faced since July 2008, as calls grow to ban imports of Russian oil. Prices at the pump were rising long before Russia invaded Ukraine and have spiraled faster since the start of the war. Auto club AAA says the U.S. national average for a gallon of gasoline has soared 45 cents a gallon in the past week and topped $4.06 on Monday. The price of regular broke $4 a gallon on Sunday for the first time in nearly 14 years and is now up nearly 50% from a year ago.