Stung by criticism, UK’s Johnson speeds up Russia sanctions

By JILL LAWLESS

Associated Press

LONDON (AP) — U.K. lawmakers are set to pass a bill aimed at toughening sanctions on Russia and rooting out ill-gotten money from the British economy. Prime Minister Boris Johnson says the Economic Crime Bill will let British authorities ”pursue (Russian President Vladimir) Putin’s allies in the U.K. with the full backing of the law.” Critics say the government is trying to fix problems of its own making. Opposition politicians and anti-corruption campaigners say Johnson’s Conservatives have allowed ill-gotten money to slosh into U.K. properties, banks and businesses for years. Johnson claims Britain is leading international efforts to punish Putin over the invasion of Ukraine. But the U.K. has sanctioned fewer rich individuals than either the European Union or the U.S.