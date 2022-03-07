Mayfield’s statue to be dedicated after Oklahoma spring game

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma will dedicate a statue of 2017 Heisman Trophy winner Baker Mayfield on April 23 following its spring football game. Mayfield passed for 4,627 yards and 43 touchdowns in 2017 and led the Sooners to a Big 12 Conference title and the College Football Playoff. The university already has statues of Heisman winners Billy Vessels, Steve Owens, Billy Sims, Jason White and Sam Bradford on display in Heisman Park across the street from Memorial Stadium. A school spokesman says a statue of 2018 Heisman winner Kyler Murray eventually will be added.