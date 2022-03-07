Las Vegas police officer now accused of three casino heists

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A Las Vegas police officer who was arrested Feb. 27 for attempting to rob a casino on The Strip has been charged in federal court in connection with two other casino robberies. The federal criminal complaint filed Friday accuses 33-year-old Caleb Rogers of arming himself in all three heists dating to November with the same service revolver that belonged to the Las Vegas Metro Police Department. A Las Vegas officer since 2015, he faces federal charges of interference with commerce, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He’s scheduled to make his initial appearance Thursday before a U.S. magistrate judge in Las Vegas.