Lakers’ James will sit out against Spurs with sore left knee

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James will not play against the San Antonio Spurs after experiencing soreness in his left knee following a 56-point effort against the Golden State Warriors. James had his third-highest point total of his career in Saturday’s win. Los Angeles had lost four straight and seven of eight prior to the game. Spurs coach Gregg Popovich enters Monday’s contest one victory shy of tying Don Nelson for the most regular-season wins in league history.