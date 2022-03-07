Israeli troops demolish homes of Palestinian attackers

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has demolished the homes of two Palestinians accused of carrying out a deadly shooting attack in the occupied West Bank last year. The Palestinians’ residences were demolished late Monday. The men are accused of shooting at a car driving near the West Bank outpost of Homesh, killing a Jewish seminary student and wounding two others. Israeli officials say home demolitions deter future attacks, while rights groups view the tactic as a form of collective punishment. The demolitions came after Palestinians in two separate incidents stabbed Israeli police officers in Jerusalem.