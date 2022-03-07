Hollister School District to cut 33 staff members

HOLLISTER, Calif. (KION-TV)-- To address a $6 million budget deficit the Board of Trustees approved 33 staff cuts in a March 3 meeting.

The cuts will save the school around $3.3 million and are not projected to impact essential school operations according to Hollister School District Superintendent Erika Sanchez.

All implemented programs are positive for students however it has become clear that we can not afford all of our programs. All staff are essential for our students base and supplemental programs; however, it has become clear that we can not afford all of our compensation costs which make up 93% of our total budget. To address our structural deficit we must make reductions to personnel versus reductions to one-time expenses. Our budget has demonstrated variability from one business cycle to the next for the last 15 months. Our upcoming budget cycle, Second Interim which is a snapshot of expenditures and revenues - will be very telling. Second Interim is due on or before March 15th and will demonstrate whether or not the district is able to meet its financial obligations and is making progress towards stabilizing its structural deficit. Erika Sanchez

The school district said that the budget cuts are district-wide and will include all schools, as well as, the District Office.

The cuts include:

Seven Rigorous Independent Studies Education (RISE) teachers

Six custodians

Five physical education teachers

Four technology support specialists

Two assiastant principals

One intervention teacher

One school nurse

One school psychologist

One lead maintanaince specialist

One transportation driver

One lead custodian

One translator

One attendance liason

One human rescources analyst

The remaining $2.7 million will come from salary movements to certified staff.

"The $2.7 million in salary movement from unrestricted resources to restricted resources is a one-time shot in the arm for immediate, and one-time alleviation of the structural deficit," Sanchez said. "This will help cover salaries for classified and certificated staff for now."

Of the positions being cut, 28 are currently filled and five positions are currently vacant or projected to be vacant by the end of the school year.