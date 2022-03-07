Hollister High School student arrested for carrying BB gun to school

WATSONVILLE, Calif. (KION-TV)-- Watsonville High School was put on temporary lockdown Monday afternoon and a student was arrested for carrying a replica firearm.

Reports of a gun on campus circulated and School Resource Officers requested backup from the Watsonville Police Department that came within minutes.

A 14-year-old student was found carrying a fully functional BB gun that looked and felt like a real gun, according to police.

The student was arrested for having a weapon on campus.

The case is still under investigation.