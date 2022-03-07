Man arrested with two assault rifles in Santa Cruz

Santa Cruz, Calif. (KION-TV)-- A man was arrested after calls of someone brandishing a firearm and threatening to shoot people were reported on Saturday night.

Officers went to the 1000 block of Cedar Street and found suspect Collin Stewart in front of a bar and arrested him.

At the same time, a large fight in a nearby parking lot broke out and police quickly detained everyone involved.

Two AR-15 assault rifles were found in plain view inside a parked vehicle.

Stewart was arrested and booked into Santa Cruz County jail on charges of illegal possession of an assault weapon, carrying a loaded firearm and participating in a criminal street gang.