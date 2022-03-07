Explosion, fire at Maryland apartment complex ruled accident

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — An official says an explosion and fire that destroyed a Maryland apartment building last week was accidental and partially caused by a maintenance worker who cut a gas line instead of a waste pipe. Montgomery County Fire and Rescue Services Chief Scott Goldstein says his department cannot say what specifically ignited the fire. Of the 14 people taken to hospitals for treatment, three of them were initially listed in serious condition. Since the explosion, 12 people have been discharged from the hospital and one person remains in critical condition. Goldstein said his department is wrapping up the investigation at the site.