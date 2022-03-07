China lashes Washington over Quad, North Korea

BEIJING (AP) — China’s top diplomat has accused Washington of trying to create an Asian version of the U.S.-European NATO military alliance and said it is up to the Biden administration to improve relations with North Korea. Wang Yi said U.S. policy toward East Asia and the Indian Ocean and efforts to strengthen military ties with Japan, Australia and India are a “disaster that disrupts regional peace and stability.” The comments reflected the ruling Communist Party’s ambitions to be Asia’s undisputed power and its frustration with resistance from neighbors to its territorial claims in the South China Sea and the Himalayas. They also reflect Beijing’s stance toward Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.