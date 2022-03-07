3 sentenced for helping suspect flee after officer killed

BILOXI, Miss. (AP) — Three men have been sentenced for helping a 19-year-old accused of killing a Mississippi police officer get away after the officer was shot from behind in 2019. News outlets report that a judge imposed 20-year sentences on Monday for all three, but suspended part of the sentences for two brothers of the man charged with murder. Twenty-three-year-old Wanya Toquest Atkinson, his 24-year-old brother, Davian Lewanika Atkinson, and 20-year-old Andre Anderson Sullivan pleaded guilty last year to being accessories after the fact to capital murder. The Atkinsons’ brother Darian is charged with capital murder but is awaiting a second set of mental examinations.