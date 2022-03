LAS VEGAS (AP) — Jalen Williams had 24 points and five assists as Santa Clara raced past Portland 91-67 in the quarterfinals of the West Coast Conference tournament. PJ Pipes pitched in with 21 points, five rebounds and five assists for the Broncos (21-10). Josip Vrankic added 19 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Keshawn Justice scored 16 with seven boards. Chris Austin topped the Pilots (18-14) with 19 points.